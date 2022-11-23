Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $164,935.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,221 shares of company stock worth $641,821 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $106.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Cowen lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.