Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 209,304 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 82,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Powered Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 191,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Powered Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 779,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,085 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 933,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

