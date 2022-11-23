Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFTW) Shares Up 32.3%

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) shares shot up 32.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 3,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 23,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 251,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

