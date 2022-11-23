Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.55

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.09. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 41,084 shares.
Pressure BioSciences Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.
About Pressure BioSciences
Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.
