Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 72,507 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 531,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IAA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 318,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,398,000 after purchasing an additional 13,009 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IAA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 75,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in IAA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in IAA by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 129,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IAA. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CJS Securities lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

IAA opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 76.94%. IAA’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

