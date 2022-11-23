Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 574,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 83,013 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $17,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after purchasing an additional 276,213 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

NYSE MUR opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 16.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,578,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

