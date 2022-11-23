Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $17,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 287.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Universal Display Price Performance

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

OLED opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.