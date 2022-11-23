Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,360,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 339,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Primerica by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 277,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,170,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Primerica by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,152 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Up 1.6 %

Primerica stock opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $159.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.80.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $673.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRI shares. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

