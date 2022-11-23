Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $18,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Post by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 72.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.77. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Post to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

