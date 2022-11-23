Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 102,815 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 396,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,815 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $17,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 24.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,507.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.2 %

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $54.27 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $365.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.06 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

