Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,954 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 78,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 288,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 92,442 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 816,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,436,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Price Performance

INCY opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.79. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Incyte Company Profile

INCY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

