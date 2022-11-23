Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 65,697 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,697 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $17,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO opened at $42.61 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $102.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.