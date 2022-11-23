Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 635,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,861 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $18,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,646 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,100,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,789,000 after purchasing an additional 296,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $44.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

