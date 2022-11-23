Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 289,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $17,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $326,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 9.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 26.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

ALRM opened at $49.40 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

