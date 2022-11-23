Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 41,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 431.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10,742 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.42.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $135.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

