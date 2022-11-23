Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 121,054 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $17,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,859,000 after buying an additional 30,330 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,775,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,218,000 after buying an additional 238,069 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,102,000 after buying an additional 46,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $156.84 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.12 and a 12 month high of $178.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.62. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.64.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

