Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $580,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,584,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,259,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other LifeStance Health Group news, insider Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $465,564.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,058,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,588,229.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 82,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $580,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584,540 shares in the company, valued at $39,259,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 259,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,962. Insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

