Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,946 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
LifeStance Health Group Price Performance
Shares of LFST stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88.
LifeStance Health Group Profile
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.