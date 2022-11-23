Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Spire by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Spire by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at $502,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.84%.

SR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

