Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.78 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,675 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $17,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after acquiring an additional 722,396 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,162,000 after acquiring an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after buying an additional 99,861 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock opened at $112.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $127.51.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.30.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

