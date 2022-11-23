Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.96 Million Stock Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,301,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,380 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Signify Health were worth $17,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth about $185,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Signify Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut Signify Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Signify Health to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signify Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.15.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

