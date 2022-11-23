Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.16 Million Stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $18,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ryder System by 14.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ryder System by 8.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Ryder System by 142.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ryder System by 56.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

