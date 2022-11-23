Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.65 Million Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $1,216,502.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,048.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,487 shares of company stock worth $3,576,733. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $101.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.40. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.13 and a 1-year high of $299.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.42.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

