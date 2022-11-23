Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.66 Million Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 385,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,187 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $18,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WASH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.