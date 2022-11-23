Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,654 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $17,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Assurant by 258.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Assurant by 50.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assurant by 157.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,119,000 after purchasing an additional 71,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of AIZ opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.58.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. TheStreet cut Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

