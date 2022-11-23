Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 679,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $17,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEAK stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

