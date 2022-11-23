Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.86. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.41%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

