Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 55,178 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 516,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,178 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $17,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,626,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,940,000 after buying an additional 413,789 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,086,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after buying an additional 492,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,588,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,662,000 after buying an additional 62,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Highwoods Properties

In other news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.21 per share, for a total transaction of $40,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,101.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

HIW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Highwoods Properties to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

HIW stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

