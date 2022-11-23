Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 55,748 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $18,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOG. H Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $11,032,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after buying an additional 270,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,021,000 after buying an additional 210,360 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.6 %

HOG stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.42.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN purchased 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 508,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,815,397.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

