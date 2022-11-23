Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 66,233 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,233 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $18,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after purchasing an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,423,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,046,000 after acquiring an additional 73,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.09.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 54.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at United Bankshares

In related news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.