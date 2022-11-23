Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 71,650 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 525,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,650 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $18,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,781,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 96,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 88,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $43.89.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.