Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,827 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 394,237 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $17,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,712 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 194,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,703 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of WDC opened at $36.23 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

