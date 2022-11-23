Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $18,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 32,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OMC. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

