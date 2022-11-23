Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 216,735 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $17,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of OI stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

