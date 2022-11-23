Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 139,016 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,016 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $17,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 422.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REZI. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

