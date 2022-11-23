Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,559 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,252 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,389. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FN opened at $129.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $74.57 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

