Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 20,962 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,962 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $17,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 144.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 36.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 54.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at about $525,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular stock opened at $71.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 16.01%.

In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BPOP shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

