Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,995 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pool by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.50.

Shares of POOL opened at $326.43 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $572.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

