Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 50,421 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 631,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,421 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $17,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19,813.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,441,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,076 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,470,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,172,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,166 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.93.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.56%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.