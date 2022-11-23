Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 57,308 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,308 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 20.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 92.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 9.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on FHB shares. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.27 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

