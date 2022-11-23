Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 86,156 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,156 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $18,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,085,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,715 shares of company stock worth $100,946 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $63.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24 and a beta of 0.44. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.90.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading

