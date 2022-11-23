Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $18,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after buying an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 0.0 %

WRB opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.65. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.