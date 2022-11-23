Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTL) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLTL – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Principal US Small-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.61.

