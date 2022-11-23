Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $164.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $145.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average is $140.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,209 shares of company stock worth $9,708,325. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 388,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,318 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.3% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.7% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

