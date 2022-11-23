ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ) Shares Down 4.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:SQQQ – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.16 and last traded at $45.32. 79,458,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 115,333,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.24.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.46.

