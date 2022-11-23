ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.89

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.89 and traded as high as $34.00. ProShares UltraShort Gold shares last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 70,074 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Trading Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89.

Get ProShares UltraShort Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,665,000.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.