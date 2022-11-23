Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.14

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.14 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares traded.

Providence Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.19.

About Providence Resources

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

