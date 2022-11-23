Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $196.14

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 196.14 ($2.32) and traded as high as GBX 197.34 ($2.33). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 192.20 ($2.27), with a volume of 122,303 shares traded.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 370 ($4.38) to GBX 310 ($3.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 317.75 ($3.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a current ratio of 32.18 and a quick ratio of 32.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.14. The stock has a market cap of £475.44 million and a P/E ratio of 468.78.

In other news, insider Malcolm Le May purchased 19,400 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £34,726 ($41,061.84).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

