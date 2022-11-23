Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $954.37

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 954.37 ($11.28) and traded as high as GBX 960.67 ($11.36). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 945.80 ($11.18), with a volume of 3,411,308 shares changing hands.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.32) to GBX 1,450 ($17.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($18.92) price target on Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,576 ($18.64) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($18.68) price target on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.44) to GBX 1,400 ($16.55) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,655.60 ($19.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 907.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 954.37. The company has a market capitalization of £25.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,425.13.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

