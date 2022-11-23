PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Shares Up 1.4%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company offers cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet service provider, voice over Internet protocol, content provider, money remitter service, e-money issuance services, and Internet interconnection services.

