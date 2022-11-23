Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Shares Up 1.3%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 817 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 5.01% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

